Photo 695
Little blue flowers .....
......these little dears have been blooming since early summer.......and here they still are ! Despite all the wind and rain they are still standing.....
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
blue
flowers
rain
summer
wind
cornwall
Diana
ace
They are so delightful and look very happy there.
November 23rd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So lovely and a pretty blue.
November 23rd, 2022
