Little blue flowers ..... by cutekitty
Photo 695

Little blue flowers .....

......these little dears have been blooming since early summer.......and here they still are ! Despite all the wind and rain they are still standing.....
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
They are so delightful and look very happy there.
November 23rd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely and a pretty blue.
November 23rd, 2022  
