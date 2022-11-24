Previous
Next
It's a sign ................... by cutekitty
Photo 696

It's a sign ...................

......well ... ...several really..... and they are firmly fixed to the front of our garage ! I'm sure you can tell that we are not going anywhere at all at the moment.....weather not permitting ! Ohh...and the footie of course ..:)
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
190% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise