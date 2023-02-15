Previous
Head Gardeners Office by cutekitty
Photo 771

Head Gardeners Office

....at Heligan Gardens......guess he not working from home today ! Got a few gaps to plug from February !!!
15th February 2023 15th Feb 23

Kitty Hawke

Diana ace
Fabulous scene with wonderful shapes and textures.
March 2nd, 2023  
Dianne
I love the feel of this image.
March 2nd, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine these logs on an open fire.
March 2nd, 2023  
