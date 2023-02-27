Sign up
Photo 781
Mevagissey.....
.......on a damp and cloudy February day.....(Not today....took this several days ago)...
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
10
2
365
VR360,D760
24th February 2022 1:14pm
boats
,
clouds
,
seagulls
,
harbour
,
mevagissey
Pat
Lovely harbour scene, I like the composition with the boats making a circle.
February 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice harbour scene.those clouds look like trouble.
February 27th, 2023
