Alien plant............ by cutekitty
Alien plant............

..........this lovely Amaryllis was an Xmas present from a lovely friend. It grew so quickly and is now (almost) in full bloom, with another bud creeping on.........it is so tall and such a fab colour too. Way back (in the late 60's) my Dad was a coach driver and took a tour to Holland which included Keukenhof Gardens and he came home with this enormous weird bulb......no box, no instructions. We dug some earth up from garden, potted it up and just left it in the shed. We were shocked when we looked at it again couple weeks later...it had grown big already.......we brought it indoors and could (almost) watch it growing !!!
