The Pier House......

....situated in Charlestown Harbour. The scaffolding is up because of a serious fire back in February, which started in the back kitchen and quickly spread to the upstairs guest rooms and the downstairs bars.....then into the adjoining Harbourside Bar. Staff and customers were all safely evacuated and it blazed for quite a while. They are hopefully going to reopen the downstairs bars for Easter and on through the summer, then close in September for a complete refit. Many thanks for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on the TP and PP :)
Dianne
So sad that it was so badly damaged but so lucky everybody escaped.
March 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Let’s hope that it can be fully restored.
March 21st, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Great pov - hope they can restore the building, it must have a history
March 21st, 2023  
