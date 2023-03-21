The Pier House......

....situated in Charlestown Harbour. The scaffolding is up because of a serious fire back in February, which started in the back kitchen and quickly spread to the upstairs guest rooms and the downstairs bars.....then into the adjoining Harbourside Bar. Staff and customers were all safely evacuated and it blazed for quite a while. They are hopefully going to reopen the downstairs bars for Easter and on through the summer, then close in September for a complete refit. Many thanks for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterdays pic and for placing it on the TP and PP :)