Photo 838
In total contrast.......
.....to yesterday's lovely sunny pic.......here is one that I have heavily faffed with.......beautiful Cornish granite stone Celtic crosses all in a row.
19th April 2023
19th Apr 23
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
365
VR360,D760
18th April 2022 1:05pm
b&w
,
cross
,
granite
,
cemetery
,
lane
,
celtic
,
watering
Dawn
ace
Lovely in b & w
April 19th, 2023
