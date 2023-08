Waterlogged.......

....my poor flowers are looking very much the worse for wear......so much rain has fallen this month...double what we normally get apparently.......June was so hot and sunny that I struggled to keep them all watered, resorting to bath and washing up water when my water butt ran dry...........Happy Lammas to everyone........time to reap the benefits from that which you have sown.



