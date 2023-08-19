Previous
River Fowey estuary......... by cutekitty
River Fowey estuary.........

..........and yes...I have had a bit of a faff........Thank you for your kind comments and FAV's recently.....have been busy with gigs this week (have done 3) and not had much time to answer.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Diana ace
Beautiful, I love all the yachts with their tall masts.
August 20th, 2023  
Kitty Hawke ace
@ludwigsdiana Always looks good and ready for a pic !
August 20th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
August 20th, 2023  
