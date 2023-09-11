Previous
Back beach.......

....Teignmouth....where we sat having a drink and listening to the Shanty singers and watching the world swimming and paddle boarding past.....Lovely...........:)
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Renee Salamon ace
Sounds and looks lovely
September 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fabulous, beautiful shot and scene.
September 11th, 2023  
