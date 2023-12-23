Previous
First Snowdrop.......... by cutekitty
First Snowdrop..........

............dear little fragile flower........she is very early this year....she has got sisters all coming through too.......
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
