Not moving.......

.......just decorating the dining room. Today we have been mainly removing all the ornaments, books, photos, DVD's and general ephemera from these shelves. My son is coming next week to remove that very 70's fire place and surround and block it up and re-plaster the wall. He is also removing a grotty old radiator from another wall and putting us in a big, huge vertical one (so floorboards coming up too and the old carpet). We are both knackered now so will continue tomorrow !!! PS.....we have also sorted out lots of 'surplus to requirements' items to go to charity shop.....so feel very pleased with ourselves :)