Previous
Not moving....... by cutekitty
Photo 1152

Not moving.......

.......just decorating the dining room. Today we have been mainly removing all the ornaments, books, photos, DVD's and general ephemera from these shelves. My son is coming next week to remove that very 70's fire place and surround and block it up and re-plaster the wall. He is also removing a grotty old radiator from another wall and putting us in a big, huge vertical one (so floorboards coming up too and the old carpet). We are both knackered now so will continue tomorrow !!! PS.....we have also sorted out lots of 'surplus to requirements' items to go to charity shop.....so feel very pleased with ourselves :)
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
315% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Good luck! Intrigued by that book title The Great Trouser Mystery.....sounds bonkers!
February 25th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@casablanca haha...yes it is one of Captain Flynns's throwouts....and yes....it is quiite bonkers!
February 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise