Old radiator.......

.......meet new radiator ! This new one is a vertical one and will take up so much less space. That awful 1970's slate fieplace is coming out too and the wall rebuilt and re-plastered. I still can't believe the previous owners ripped out a original Victorian marble fieplace to put this monstrosity in it's place. We've lived with it for the previous 23 years although Mr Flynn made it look a lot better with a woody surround but it has always annoyed us !