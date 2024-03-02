Previous
Shocked................ by cutekitty
Photo 1158

Shocked................

..............when the floorboards came up in our dining room....our builder (my son) said he was surprised we had not fallen through as the joists were so rotten.....I will admit that the floor did creak a bit and 'bounce'......however....progress later, when he removed and replaced with lovely new damp proofed wood. That has added a few days work to the job............we didn't find any buried treasure though !
2nd March 2024 2nd Mar 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
317% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Where's the 🏴‍☠️treasure?
Good thing to be corrected.
March 2nd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Oh goodness! Glad you picked now for the works then before you walked the wrong plank!!

PS the treasure is there....you just haven't found it yet, me hearties!
March 2nd, 2024  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
I'm not surprised. It's the first time that woodwork has seen the light of day in 160 years. It was a job well worth doing.
March 2nd, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Oh My, good thing you decided to remodel. Look forward to seeing the outcome.
March 2nd, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lot of work. Maybe no buried treasure. But even better no buried bodies either
March 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise