Shocked................

..............when the floorboards came up in our dining room....our builder (my son) said he was surprised we had not fallen through as the joists were so rotten.....I will admit that the floor did creak a bit and 'bounce'......however....progress later, when he removed and replaced with lovely new damp proofed wood. That has added a few days work to the job............we didn't find any buried treasure though !