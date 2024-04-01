Previous
Rigging............ by cutekitty
Photo 1186

Rigging............

..............vital pieces of equipment on a sailing ship. These are on board the 'Lady Daphne' berthed in Charlestown Harbour where we gigged one evening last week. Interesting venue !
Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
