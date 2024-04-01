Sign up
Previous
Photo 1186
Rigging............
..............vital pieces of equipment on a sailing ship. These are on board the 'Lady Daphne' berthed in Charlestown Harbour where we gigged one evening last week. Interesting venue !
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1179
1180
1181
1182
1183
1184
1185
1186
Views
3
365
VR350,D755
26th March 2024 7:00pm
ship
,
sailing
,
decks
,
rigging
,
below
,
pulleys
,
charlestown
