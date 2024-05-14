Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1231
Pump....
..........another pic of water wheel with its attendant machinery,......fully working...pushing water around.....
14th May 2024
14th May 24
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1231
photos
64
followers
70
following
337% complete
View this month »
1224
1225
1226
1227
1228
1229
1230
1231
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
12th May 2024 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
pump
,
wheel
,
clay
,
wheal
,
chine
,
martyn
Brian
ace
Love the details
May 14th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Interesting. Great capture
May 14th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close