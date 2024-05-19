Sign up
Previous
Photo 1236
City Wall......
.......this ancient wall surrounds Exeter old city. Not much left of it now, but what there is....is spectacular.....it has been there forever and has survived two world wars (when Exeter was badly bombed along with Plymouth).
19th May 2024
19th May 24
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1236
photos
63
followers
70
following
338% complete
1229
1230
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
18th May 2024 4:03pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
old
,
city
,
walls
,
devon
,
ancient
,
exeter
