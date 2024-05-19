Previous
City Wall...... by cutekitty
City Wall......

.......this ancient wall surrounds Exeter old city. Not much left of it now, but what there is....is spectacular.....it has been there forever and has survived two world wars (when Exeter was badly bombed along with Plymouth).
Kitty Hawke

