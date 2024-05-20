Previous
Exeter Cathedral by cutekitty
Photo 1237

Exeter Cathedral

These fabulous roof supports have been in place since the 12th C.......The cathedral is enormous and has so many areas of interest. We attended the final gig of a 2 year 'Farewell' tour of the band Show of Hands (who we have followed for more than 20 years) here on Saturday night. The place was jammed and they live screened it too. The first half was some of their older songs and each of them did a solo. The second half they came on with a full choir all dressed in black and that, together with the very clever lighting) was very atmospheric. The choir was very subtle, supporting rather than overwhelming. When they sang their 'Cornish Anthem' Cousin Jack.....(about the decline of the mining industry and the relocating of miners and their families to many other corners of the world where mining was located) the entire audience joined in with the chorus, which if that roof had not been secured - would have raised it ! At the ending of their last song, they left the stage (leaving the choir singing) and walked down the central aisle singing and talking to the audience.....there were a good few tears....myself included.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
338% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat
Oh I’m so jealous, I would have loved to have been there as I’ve followed them for years too. I saw them at Birmingham’s town hall a few years ago but I imagine this was on a whole different level.
It sounds like it was a perfect farewell and I love your shot of this amazing roof too.
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise