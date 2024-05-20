Exeter Cathedral

These fabulous roof supports have been in place since the 12th C.......The cathedral is enormous and has so many areas of interest. We attended the final gig of a 2 year 'Farewell' tour of the band Show of Hands (who we have followed for more than 20 years) here on Saturday night. The place was jammed and they live screened it too. The first half was some of their older songs and each of them did a solo. The second half they came on with a full choir all dressed in black and that, together with the very clever lighting) was very atmospheric. The choir was very subtle, supporting rather than overwhelming. When they sang their 'Cornish Anthem' Cousin Jack.....(about the decline of the mining industry and the relocating of miners and their families to many other corners of the world where mining was located) the entire audience joined in with the chorus, which if that roof had not been secured - would have raised it ! At the ending of their last song, they left the stage (leaving the choir singing) and walked down the central aisle singing and talking to the audience.....there were a good few tears....myself included.