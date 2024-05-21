Sign up
Previous
Photo 1238
Mixer desk...
..for the Show of Hands gig in Exeter Cathedral last Saturday........bit above my pay grade !!!
Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1238
photos
63
followers
70
following
1231
1232
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
Tags
cathedral
,
music
,
show
,
of
,
desk
,
gig
,
hands
,
mixer
,
exeter
Susan Wakely
ace
A real juxtaposition of equipment and setting.
May 21st, 2024
Brian
ace
Love the contrast between the technology and the architecture
May 21st, 2024
