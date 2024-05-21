Previous
Mixer desk... by cutekitty
Mixer desk...

..for the Show of Hands gig in Exeter Cathedral last Saturday........bit above my pay grade !!!

Thank you all so much for your kind comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Much appreciated.
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
A real juxtaposition of equipment and setting.
May 21st, 2024  
Brian ace
Love the contrast between the technology and the architecture
May 21st, 2024  
