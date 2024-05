Ceiling........

.....in the Phoenix Theatre cafe in Exeter. We were in Exeter last Saturday to see Show of Hands in the Cathedral. We took the opportunity of meeting up with a old friend from our up-country days. A lass who was the singer in a band with Billy and my daughter Hazel. She took us here for a coffee and a very long catch up ! Just loved this ceiling.



