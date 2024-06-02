Previous
The Rambling Rector........... by cutekitty
The Rambling Rector...........

...yes.......that really is the name of this pretty little Rose which is gradually creeping up and over this archway......he was gifted to me a few years ago by a kind friend but this is the first year he has been on his 'travels'.....
2nd June 2024 2nd Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Susan Wakely ace
What a great name. I hope that he behaves himself.
June 2nd, 2024  
Brian ace
Enjoy
June 2nd, 2024  
