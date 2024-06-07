Previous
..............my daughter's garden is surrounded by many very mature and lovely trees.....lovely and shady in Summer......but a major leaf drop in the Autumn !
Annie D ace
Leaves are great compost...not that I'd be looking forward to raking them all up 😬 at least is only once a year....gum trees drop all year round....
The mass of green is beautiful 😍
