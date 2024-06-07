Sign up
Photo 1255
Photo 1255
Trees..........
..............my daughter's garden is surrounded by many very mature and lovely trees.....lovely and shady in Summer......but a major leaf drop in the Autumn !
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Tags
green
,
trees
,
garden
,
leafy
,
mature
Annie D
ace
Leaves are great compost...not that I'd be looking forward to raking them all up 😬 at least is only once a year....gum trees drop all year round....
The mass of green is beautiful 😍
June 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
The mass of green is beautiful 😍