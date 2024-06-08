Sign up
Previous
Photo 1256
Spuds...........
...........a fine harvest to be had by the look of it......sadly these are not in my garden........they are in my daughters !
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
2
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1256
photos
63
followers
70
following
344% complete
1249
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
2nd June 2024 6:25pm
Privacy
Public
compost
,
trees
,
plants
,
garden
,
growing
,
potatoes
Annie D
ace
Surely she will share hahahaha - I love spuds - my favourite food group lol
June 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this pretty looking garden. I am sure she will be willing to share ;-)
June 8th, 2024
