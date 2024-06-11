Previous
Planet la-la awards..... by cutekitty
Photo 1259

Planet la-la awards.....

............after our CD launch last weekend, there were 'The awards'........which Captn. Flynn presented to various of our group.....which I took pics of....sadly both me and my camera skills were out of focus.....I wonder why !!!!
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
344% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Congratulations
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise