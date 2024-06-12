Sign up
Photo 1260
Another award.........
........from Planet la-la.....this one for 'mis-read lyrics'......I will not go into what she actually sang....but we all laughed out loud at them !!! (and she was pleased with her award).....
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
@cutekitty
music
certificate
trophy
awards
Brian
So much fun.
June 12th, 2024
Annie D
such a happy group
June 12th, 2024
