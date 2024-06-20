Sign up
Previous
Photo 1268
Passing over...........
..........which (surprisingly) it did........and dropped it's rain somewhere else......
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
2
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1268
photos
63
followers
70
following
347% complete
1261
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
16th June 2024 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
sea
,
boats
,
clouds
,
rain
,
marina
,
falmouth
Dianne
ace
Brilliant set of clouds.
June 20th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love this capture and scene, such beautiful ominous clouds.
June 20th, 2024
