Photo 1274
Clematis..........
..........Don't know what this one is called, but it is such a lovely purple colour and has beautiful large flowers. Thank you all so much for your lovely comments and FAV's on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP.....much appreciated :)
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
23rd June 2024 10:22am
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
garden
,
climbing
,
clematis
