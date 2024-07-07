Previous
Dark Rose....... by cutekitty
Dark Rose.......

........I was gifted this lovely rose bush several years ago from a very good friend. She said it suited me.....(my given name is Rosemary.....which has over the years been shortened to Rose)....it is a delightful dark burgundy red colour
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

Kitty Hawke
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
It's a beautiful rose and such a nice gift.
July 7th, 2024  
It is stunning and so beautifully captured, it looks like velvet!
July 7th, 2024  
