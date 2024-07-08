Previous
The Bells of Canterbury...... by cutekitty
Photo 1286

The Bells of Canterbury......

......any fellow 'Longdogs' out there will know this to be a popular song by SoH. These lovely Canterbury Bells flowers have been so pretty for the last few weeks, fading now.....but hopefully if I trim them back they may reappear.

SoH are a folk/rock band who are hugely popular. They recently retired from travelling (we went to their 'last' concert in Exeter Cathedral recently) Their fan base are known as 'Longdogs' which is derived from a song they sing about 'Poachers and Gamekeepers' and their running dogs......known as 'Longdogs'.....:)
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
352% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise