The Bells of Canterbury......

......any fellow 'Longdogs' out there will know this to be a popular song by SoH. These lovely Canterbury Bells flowers have been so pretty for the last few weeks, fading now.....but hopefully if I trim them back they may reappear.



SoH are a folk/rock band who are hugely popular. They recently retired from travelling (we went to their 'last' concert in Exeter Cathedral recently) Their fan base are known as 'Longdogs' which is derived from a song they sing about 'Poachers and Gamekeepers' and their running dogs......known as 'Longdogs'.....:)