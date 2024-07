Tidal estuary......

.....the River Looe runs to the sea at Looe town and the tide comes way far inland. This view is looking towards the sea from the bridge which joins both East and West Looe together. Yesterday's beautiful warm and sunny day has degenerated overnight into a chilly and wet (very wet) day today......sadly..........We are due to gig with the Pirates at Crantock (near Newquay) tonight...they say indoors......it is a very old pub with lots of small rooms......and there are a lot of us !!!