Tidal creek........

............and this is where the incoming tide ends up....in the creek where it joins up with the Looe River. There is a railway line that runs from East Looe into the town of Liskeard which follows the line of the creek/river......I have not been on it, but am advised that it is very beautiful and interesting trip.....whether the tide is in or out !



Very many thanks for your lovely kind comments and FAVs on yesterdays pic....much appreciated.