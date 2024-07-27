Previous
The weather improved...... by cutekitty
The weather improved......

.......and turned into a lovely warm and sunny afternoon and evening at Newlyn yesterday. Busy harbour and marina there. We gigging this weekend down in the 'wild west' of Cornwall.....in The Lizard area. We camping overnight, so no internet !
Kitty Hawke

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful harbour scene. Good luck with your gig 👌🏼
Susan Wakely ace
Nice to see blue sky.
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely day, pic!
