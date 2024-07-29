Previous
Pedestrians.... by cutekitty
Photo 1307

Pedestrians....

....walkway down to the marina in Newlyn Harbour. Liked the shadows making it look slanted. Thank you for your lovely comments on yesterday's (very late) posting......
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
358% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Linda Godwin
I imagine it makes noise walking across the metal. Super shot.
July 29th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes, symmetry and shadows.
July 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of these great shapes and shadows.
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise