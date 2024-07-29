Sign up
Photo 1307
Pedestrians....
....walkway down to the marina in Newlyn Harbour. Liked the shadows making it look slanted. Thank you for your lovely comments on yesterday's (very late) posting......
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
3
2
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1307
photos
65
followers
71
following
358% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
26th July 2024 2:57pm
bridge
,
shadows
,
marina
,
walkway
,
newlyn
,
sjapes
Linda Godwin
I imagine it makes noise walking across the metal. Super shot.
July 29th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes, symmetry and shadows.
July 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of these great shapes and shadows.
July 29th, 2024
