Photo 1308
Bright and shiny....
.......new fish boxes on this fishing boat in newlyn Harbour. They won't stay this good for long !
Thank you all once again for your lovely comments and FAVs on yesterday's pic and for placing it on TP and PP. Very much appreciated.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
12
365
VR350,D755
26th July 2024 2:59pm
Public
sky
sea
fish
boat
boxes
fishing
harbour
newlyn
