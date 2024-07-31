Sign up
Previous
Photo 1309
Nets...........
..........a very large pile of bright new fishing nets on Newlyn Harbour.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1309
photos
65
followers
71
following
358% complete
1302
1303
1304
1305
1306
1307
1308
1309
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
26th July 2024 3:01pm
Tags
sky
,
boat
,
fishing
,
nets
,
newlyn
Maggiemae
ace
Glad I'm not a fisherman's wife - would have to wait for hours while they folded all these nets before coming home!
July 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
If the jobs not hard enough there is the tasks of sorting these nets.
July 31st, 2024
