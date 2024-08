Togetherness..........

........well maybe............they are not best friends yet....but this is a good start........they are both Tortie girls and as such have a great deal to say to each other......not all of it complimentary ! We have had Lia about 9 months now and Luna about 3 months. There has been quite a bit of hissing, growling, posing and chasing about......but I think they may have come to some 'arrangement' now.....