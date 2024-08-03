Sign up
Photo 1312
Newlyn......
.......looking across from the Promenade walk. Had a faff with this do give it the sepia-ish look.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
26th July 2024 2:17pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
sepia
,
sky
,
sea
,
beach
,
clouds
,
houses
,
cornwall
,
newlyn
Annie D
ace
lovely edit
August 3rd, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice!
August 3rd, 2024
