Previous
Photo 1313
The warmest spot.........
.......these young seagulls found this spot on Newlyn Harbour to be very much to their liking......
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
0
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1313
photos
65
followers
70
following
359% complete
View this month »
1306
1307
1308
1309
1310
1311
1312
1313
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
26th July 2024 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
warm
,
seagulls
,
sunshine
,
harbour
,
sunbathing
,
newlyn
