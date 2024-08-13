Previous
Mr Eagles ...... by cutekitty
Photo 1314

Mr Eagles ......

.......has (yet another) new hat ! He buys a different one every year at Cropredy Festival.....this one has lift up ears (or maybe they are wings as it is a parrott)...we got soaked, roasted and nearly blown away....but we saw some fab acts and (as usual) ate and drank far too much.......an all round good time really .......apart from the journey back home, which took us 4 hours to get there and nearly 6 to get home.......traffic, speed restrictions and accidents.....
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Totally fab 😂😂 I love him!
Sorry about the traffic though. A perennial pain in the wotsit these days.
August 13th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke ace
@casablanca Yes....quite so.....it was pretty much M-way all the way....or as good as (A30 from here to M5 is mainly dual carriageway)....just so many miles of 50 mph through road works etc., then sadly there was an accident near to Taunton coming home which caused a huge tail back and diversions etc.,
August 13th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful hat, fun!
August 13th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
It wears it so proudly! Great shot!
August 13th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Fabulous photo… love the happiness & joy in his face. Awesome hat!
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise