Prepare for........ by cutekitty
Prepare for........

......every eventuality they said......it will be fun they said...............four seasons in one day at the recent Cropredy music festival....so Billy went for 'every' all at once !
Kitty Hawke

Casablanca ace
😂😂😂 brilliant!
August 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Very sensible.
August 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
A very prepared listener
August 16th, 2024  
