Photo 1318
Newlyn......
..........taken a while back from the little bridge over the river running into the sea at Newlyn......the big rocks in cente of pic are sea defences......it sea gets some big in the winter !
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
7
365
VR350,D755
26th July 2024 2:36pm
Public
bridge
sea
rocks
river
cornwall
defences
newlyn
