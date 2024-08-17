Previous
Newlyn...... by cutekitty
Photo 1318

Newlyn......

..........taken a while back from the little bridge over the river running into the sea at Newlyn......the big rocks in cente of pic are sea defences......it sea gets some big in the winter !
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
361% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise