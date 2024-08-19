Golden Rod.......

...don't know the technical name for these tall pretty plants. My late Nan had a garden full of them and they remind me of her. They are garden 'thugs' though....started with just one plant several years ago....now they have taken over the whole corner.......will sort them out after they have finished flowering ! Thank you all so much for your kind words and FAV's on yesterdays pic of my garden path.....that Hydrangea is like an alien life form...it just keeps growing (despite my cutting it back hard every autumn). There is a white one in my back garden which has grown so huge that Mr Flynn has had to use a different route to get to his workshop !