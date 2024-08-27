Sign up
Photo 1329
Yellow Ball Cucumbers.....
......think this one is ready to pick.......will let you know what he tastes like........he does look a bit odd !
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
5
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1332
photos
65
followers
70
following
364% complete
View this month »
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1330
1331
1332
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
29th August 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
cucumber
,
yelllow
,
bll
Casablanca
ace
Oooh looks wonderful! Hope it tastes good
August 30th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Curious to know how it tastes.
August 30th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Never seen one! Nice!
August 30th, 2024
Annie D
ace
a new one for me :)
August 30th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh my, I thought it was a pumpkin!
August 30th, 2024
