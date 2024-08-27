Previous
Next
Yellow Ball Cucumbers..... by cutekitty
Photo 1329

Yellow Ball Cucumbers.....

......think this one is ready to pick.......will let you know what he tastes like........he does look a bit odd !
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Oooh looks wonderful! Hope it tastes good
August 30th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Curious to know how it tastes.
August 30th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Never seen one! Nice!
August 30th, 2024  
Annie D ace
a new one for me :)
August 30th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, I thought it was a pumpkin!
August 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise