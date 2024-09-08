Previous
Welcome archway..... by cutekitty
Welcome archway.....

.....I have recently re-painted this structure and re-painted the green men and the welcome sign.......looks very bright and clean now.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Susan Wakely
All looks very welcoming.
September 8th, 2024  
Casablanca
Oh what a lovely thing to have.
September 8th, 2024  
