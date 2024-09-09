Sign up
Photo 1342
'Jungle' clearance......
....a friend is here today helping to re-discover my back garden......it does look a bit brutal but it had gone feral and needed more than just a haircut !!!
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1342
photos
66
followers
69
following
1335
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
9th September 2024 11:09am
Tags
roots
,
trees
,
house
,
back
,
plants
,
garden
