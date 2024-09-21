Sign up
Photo 1355
Raspberry Ripple
....not this lovely Dahlia's proper name, but it is what the colours reminded me of. We still up-country visiting family and so far I have only taken 1 photograph and that is of my son's cat ! (must do better) :)
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
1354
1355
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
13th September 2024 12:47pm
Tags
gardens
,
colour
,
dahlia
,
heligan
,
raspbery
Dianne
ace
A terrific name for this lovely flower.
September 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful close up with great detail, perfect title and colours.
September 21st, 2024
