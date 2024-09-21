Previous
Raspberry Ripple by cutekitty
Photo 1355

Raspberry Ripple

....not this lovely Dahlia's proper name, but it is what the colours reminded me of. We still up-country visiting family and so far I have only taken 1 photograph and that is of my son's cat ! (must do better) :)
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Kitty Hawke

ace
@cutekitty
It is now January 2021 and I have not been active on here for about a year....but thought I would give it another try.........Not sure...
371% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne ace
A terrific name for this lovely flower.
September 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful close up with great detail, perfect title and colours.
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise