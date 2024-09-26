Sign up
Previous
Photo 1359
Garden Room...
....at my daughter Bekka and s-i-l Jerry's home. They have only just had this completed and it is so lovely and cosy.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
4
0
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1359
photos
66
followers
69
following
372% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
21st September 2024 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
lights
,
house
,
room
,
garden
Diana
ace
That does look like a lovely cosy spot.
September 26th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Is this inside or outside? A garden room is always special!
September 26th, 2024
Neil
ace
Looks a lovely place to relax in.
September 26th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
How wonderful! It looks welcoming and a great place to hang out.
September 26th, 2024
