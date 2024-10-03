Sign up
Previous
Photo 1362
Sunshine......
......so where else would a floofy cat lay !!! Lady Luna showing off her multi-coloured fur in the sunshine this morning.
3rd October 2024
3rd Oct 24
2
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1362
photos
66
followers
69
following
373% complete
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
3rd October 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
sunshine
,
long
,
fur
,
luna
,
lady
,
haired
,
floof
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture in this beautiful light, she sure is gorgeous.
October 3rd, 2024
Casablanca
ace
The look on her face......."you're not going to try to make me move from my warm patch of light, are you??"
October 3rd, 2024
