Sunshine...... by cutekitty
Photo 1362

Sunshine......

......so where else would a floofy cat lay !!! Lady Luna showing off her multi-coloured fur in the sunshine this morning.

3rd October 2024 3rd Oct 24

Diana ace
Wonderful capture in this beautiful light, she sure is gorgeous.
October 3rd, 2024  
Casablanca ace
The look on her face......."you're not going to try to make me move from my warm patch of light, are you??"
October 3rd, 2024  
