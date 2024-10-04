Previous
Lia...... by cutekitty
Lia......

......taking her nursing duties very seriously ! Billy still unwell with this 'new strain' of Covid and being a very impatient patient !
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Casablanca ace
Oh bless him! Wishing him well. Cats often do that, hang around and keep an eye out when their human friends are poorly. Good for you, Lia!
October 4th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
sweet kitty
October 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Hope Billy gets well soon - good job Lia and you too Kitty :)
October 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Sorry about Billy and hope he will be better soon. Gorgeous shot of the beautuful princess.
October 4th, 2024  
