Down the lane.......... by cutekitty
Down the lane..........

........well....the walk back from the Library anyway......lots if fallen autumn leaves already....thank you for placing my yesterday's pic on TP and PP.....much appreciated.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Kitty Hawke

@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this fabulous lane and green tunnel.
October 8th, 2024  
