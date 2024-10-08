Sign up
Previous
Photo 1369
Down the lane..........
........well....the walk back from the Library anyway......lots if fallen autumn leaves already....thank you for placing my yesterday's pic on TP and PP.....much appreciated.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
1
1
Kitty Hawke
ace
@cutekitty
Hello..Although I have been on 365 for a number of years, my information was a little out of date so I thought I would have...
1369
photos
66
followers
70
following
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1369
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
VR350,D755
Taken
7th October 2024 11:19am
Tags
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
lane
,
fences
,
vegetation
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this fabulous lane and green tunnel.
October 8th, 2024
